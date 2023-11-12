RMG clash in Gazipur: Another injured worker dies while undergoing treatment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 12:59 pm

Related News

RMG clash in Gazipur: Another injured worker dies while undergoing treatment

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 12:59 pm
Garment workers in Gazipur take to the streets demanding higher wages. The photo was taken on 31 October 2023. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Garment workers in Gazipur take to the streets demanding higher wages. The photo was taken on 31 October 2023. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Another RMG factory worker who was injured during the clash between workers and police in Gazipur on 8 November, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) today.

"Md Jalal Uddin, 40, died on Saturday around 12:30am while undergoing treatment. The body has been kept in the hospital morgue. The concerned police station has been informed," DMCHPolice Outpost In-Charge Bachchu Miah told The Business Standard on Sunday (12 November).

Jalal Uddin worked as a swing supervisor in a factory of the Islam Group in the Konabari area of Gazipur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His co-worker, Safiqul Islam said that on Wednesday (8 November), the workers of three factories of Islam Group in the Zarun area of Konabari started protesting and vandalising demanding a wage hike. 

"Jalal and I went to work together in the factory. We were on our way back home when a holiday was declared due to protests in the factory. On the way, the bullets fired by the police hit Jalal. Later he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital," he added.

1 killed, 10 hurt in Gazipur as RMG workers continue protest

He said that two of the injured workers were admitted to DMCH. An RMG factory named Anjuara Khatun,30 died while undergoing treatment. Jalal Uddin was also admitted to the same hospital. 

KM Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Konabari police station, said, "We heard that he died, but we are not sure yet. An officer from the police station has been sent to Dhaka. Details will be known when he arrives."

RMG factory workers have been protesting in different areas of Gazipur demanding wage hikes since 23 October.

After a meeting with the owners and workers' representatives last Tuesday, the government fixed the minimum wage at Tk12,500, but the workers have rejected it.

Workers of several factories have been protesting in various areas of Gazipur since 8 November. 

At one stage, workers blocked various roads and set fire to tyres. They also vandalise various vehicles.

Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and sound grenades to control the situation. At this time, the workers also threw bricks at the police. Later, the police dispersed the workers and took control of the area.

A female garment worker was killed allegedly in "police firing" and around 10 others were injured during the clashes.

Top News / RMG

RMG unrest / Bangladesh / Gazipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

46m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

26m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

41m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World