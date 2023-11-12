RMG clash in Gazipur: Another injured worker dies while undergoing treatment

Garment workers in Gazipur take to the streets demanding higher wages. The photo was taken on 31 October 2023. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Another RMG factory worker who was injured during the clash between workers and police in Gazipur on 8 November, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) today.

"Md Jalal Uddin, 40, died on Saturday around 12:30am while undergoing treatment. The body has been kept in the hospital morgue. The concerned police station has been informed," DMCHPolice Outpost In-Charge Bachchu Miah told The Business Standard on Sunday (12 November).

Jalal Uddin worked as a swing supervisor in a factory of the Islam Group in the Konabari area of Gazipur.

His co-worker, Safiqul Islam said that on Wednesday (8 November), the workers of three factories of Islam Group in the Zarun area of Konabari started protesting and vandalising demanding a wage hike.

"Jalal and I went to work together in the factory. We were on our way back home when a holiday was declared due to protests in the factory. On the way, the bullets fired by the police hit Jalal. Later he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital," he added.

He said that two of the injured workers were admitted to DMCH. An RMG factory named Anjuara Khatun,30 died while undergoing treatment. Jalal Uddin was also admitted to the same hospital.

KM Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Konabari police station, said, "We heard that he died, but we are not sure yet. An officer from the police station has been sent to Dhaka. Details will be known when he arrives."

RMG factory workers have been protesting in different areas of Gazipur demanding wage hikes since 23 October.

After a meeting with the owners and workers' representatives last Tuesday, the government fixed the minimum wage at Tk12,500, but the workers have rejected it.

Workers of several factories have been protesting in various areas of Gazipur since 8 November.

At one stage, workers blocked various roads and set fire to tyres. They also vandalise various vehicles.

Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and sound grenades to control the situation. At this time, the workers also threw bricks at the police. Later, the police dispersed the workers and took control of the area.

A female garment worker was killed allegedly in "police firing" and around 10 others were injured during the clashes.