RMCH tops country’s list in health service indicator

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) has again topped the country's list in service delivery indicator this year after a two years gap.

In the indicator, Sylhet Medical College Hospital and Chattogram Medical College Hospital clinched the second and third positions respectively among the country's 17 public sector medical colleges and hospitals.

RMCH Director Brig Gen Shameem Ahmed confirmed this saying the directorate general of health services revealed the evaluation report on its website on 2 April.

"We have attained 63.75 scores among 80 facility scores in the evaluation process," he added.

In addition to the Rajshahi division, patients from Rangpur and Khulna divisions are taking healthcare services in the 1,200-bed tertiary hospital that also delivers services to outdoor patients side by side with the indoor ones.

Earlier in 2020, the hospital had been declared the country's best.

That is why the hospital got the Health Minister National Award- 2020.