Rizwana warns of stern action against graft, irregularity

BSS
14 August, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 08:15 pm

She said the Wildlife Crime Control Unit of the Forest Department should monitor bird market at the Katabon in the city on regular basis

Environment and Forest Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan exchanged views with the officials of the Forest Department this (14 August) afternoon. Photo: BSS
Environment and Forest Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan exchanged views with the officials of the Forest Department this (14 August) afternoon. Photo: BSS

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today (14 August) warned that stern action will be taken if anyone of her ministry is found involved in corruption and irregularity. 

"If any official of the Department of Environment (DoE) and Forest Department gets involved in corruption, irregularity and negligence in environmental and forest conservation and development, exemplary legal action will be taken against him or her," she said while exchanging views with the officials of the Forest Department this afternoon.

The environment adviser said the forest of the country should be kept like a forest and the concerned officials should be dedicated to the improvement of the quality of the country's environment.

Rizwana said the Wildlife Crime Control Unit of the Forest Department should monitor bird market at the Katabon in the city on regular basis. 

"Legal action should be taken against all types of illegal bird trade and against traders who are cruel to birds," he added. 

She sought cooperation from students to this end, urging all concerned to set the boundaries of the forest on a priority basis to stop the invasion in forests.

Environment secretary, additional secretaries of the ministry, chief conservator of forests and concerned officials of the Forest Department were present, among others.

Earlier, the adviser visited the DOE and interacted with the officials concerned. During the visit, she gave instructions to take effective steps to stop cutting of hills and combat river pollution.

She issued instructions to ensure transparency and accountability in the activities of the DoE, including issuing environmental clearance. 

The adviser said to settle the complaints of the people at the earliest, the remedial system should be strengthened. 

Urging the officials to increase their skills, she said people's confidence should be restored through visible fruitful work.

During the meeting, Rizwana listened to the problems, possibilities and challenges of the DoE and assured of taking necessary measures to this end. 
 

