Rizwana stresses importance of fearless, impartial journalism for democracy

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan speaks at the ‘Desh TV-DRU Best Reporting Award 2024’ ceremony at the Dhaka Club on 8 November 2024. Photo: UNB

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan emphasised the vital role of fearless and impartial journalism in safeguarding both democracy and the environment.

She highlighted the government's commitment to creating a supportive environment for responsible journalism, adding that a Media Commission has been established to help journalists work objectively and serve the public interest.

The adviser made the remarks during the 'Desh TV-DRU Best Reporting Award 2024' ceremony, held this evening at the Dhaka Club.

She further added that journalists must bring national news from across the country, with in-depth coverage on environmental issues and matters of public interest.

She stressed that truthfulness and accountability in journalism are powerful forces for social change. "Bold and unbiased reporting is instrumental in steering the nation in the right direction."

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul attended the event as the chief guest, alongside DRU President Shukur Ali Shuvo, General Secretary Mohiuddin, and other senior media leaders.