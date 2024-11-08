Rizwana stresses importance of fearless, impartial journalism for democracy

Bangladesh

UNB
08 November, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 10:26 pm

Related News

Rizwana stresses importance of fearless, impartial journalism for democracy

Media Commission has been established to help journalists work objectively and serve the public interest, she says

UNB
08 November, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 10:26 pm
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan speaks at the ‘Desh TV-DRU Best Reporting Award 2024’ ceremony at the Dhaka Club on 8 November 2024. Photo: UNB
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan speaks at the ‘Desh TV-DRU Best Reporting Award 2024’ ceremony at the Dhaka Club on 8 November 2024. Photo: UNB

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan emphasised the vital role of fearless and impartial journalism in safeguarding both democracy and the environment.

She highlighted the government's commitment to creating a supportive environment for responsible journalism, adding that a Media Commission has been established to help journalists work objectively and serve the public interest.

The adviser made the remarks during the 'Desh TV-DRU Best Reporting Award 2024' ceremony, held this evening at the Dhaka Club.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She further added that journalists must bring national news from across the country, with in-depth coverage on environmental issues and matters of public interest.

She stressed that truthfulness and accountability in journalism are powerful forces for social change. "Bold and unbiased reporting is instrumental in steering the nation in the right direction."

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul attended the event as the chief guest, alongside DRU President Shukur Ali Shuvo, General Secretary Mohiuddin, and other senior media leaders.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan / journalism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

3h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

5h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

1h | Videos
Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

3h | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

6h | Videos
How are the victims of the July-August movement?

How are the victims of the July-August movement?

7h | Videos