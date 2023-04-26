Rizvi's statement a clear manifestation of free speech: Hasan

​​​​​​Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the statement made by BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi after his release from jail is a clear manifestation of freedom of speech in the country.

After his release from the jail on Tuesday, Rizvi claimed that he is barred from making free speech. But by making this statement he proved that he is completely free in expressing his political speech and thoughts, the minister said.

Hasan said this while replying to a question of newsmen at the conference room of his ministry at the Secretariat here.

As Rizvi termed the country as "big jail" comparing it with Dhaka's central jail in Keraniganj, the minister, also Awami League joint general secretary, said the government can sent him again to the "small jail" if he wishes.

Hasan said the way opposition parties of Bangladesh are spreading hatred against the government and carrying out their political activities every now and then; such example is not even practiced in the neighbouring countries.

The minister said Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to jail for two years for a remark and his membership from the parliament has been canceled. The person who lodged the case against Rahul Gandhi is a member of BJP and a parliament member, he added.

"The way the opposition leaders make statements against our party leaders, me and our Prime Minister, did we go to the court to punish them? This proves that we practice democracy and freedom of speech prevails in the country," he said.

"I would say that our democratic practices and freedom of expression is much better compared to other countries even India," Hasan added.

Earlier, the minister exchanged views with the leaders of Sammilita Chalachithra Parishad (Joint Film Council) here.

Convenor of the Parishad Khorshed Alam Khasru, Shilpi Samity president Ilias Kanchan, Parichalak Samity president Kazi Hayat, Chithragrahak Samity president Abdul Latif Bacchu, Prodorshak Samity advisor Sudipto Kumar Das and Editors Guild president Abu Musa Debu, among others, were present in the meeting.

In their speech, the leaders of film industry extended their heartfelt thanks to the minister for taking initiative to form a special loan fund of Tk1000 crore for construction and renovation of cinema halls and giving approval to import of Hindi films.

Kazi Hayat handed over a proposal of 10-point demands to the minister.

Hasan said the country's film industry is revolving and it is moving ahead as more than 70 films were released last year. Even a film was released at 100 cinema halls, he added.

He said Sammilita Chalachithra Parishad has agreed to import Indian films based on certain conditions.

"All of you (Parishad) have agreed to import Indian Hindi movies on some conditions. You people made a well-thought decision as if a certain amount of Indian films are imported, many audiences will come back to halls again and watch our movies too," said Hasan.

Parishad members Chatku Ahmed, Shah Alam Kiran, Selim Azam, Nur Mohammad Moni, Abdur Rahim Babu, Wazed Ali Litan, Shahadat Hossain Litan, Iftekhar Jahan, Bazlur Rashed Chowdhury, Nipun Akter, Mohammad Hossain, Kamal Mohammad Kibria Lipu, SD Rubel, Kazi Shoeb Rashid, Younus Rubel and Sharfuddin Alahi Samrat, among others, were present in the meeting.

