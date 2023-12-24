Rizvi suspects conspiracy in attempted entry to Khaleda's hospital room

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has voiced concern regarding a recent incident where an individual tried to access BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's cabin at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

In a statement today (24 December), the senior BNP leader said, "People are astonished at how the security of such a prominent figure, particularly in her vulnerable state, could be compromised in a reputedly safe environment like Evercare Hospital.

Rizvi further questioned the implications of this incident, suggesting a potential deeper conspiracy.

"The mysterious nature of this attempted breach has sparked widespread concern and speculation among the people. It is imperative to ascertain whether this was an isolated incident or part of a more sinister plot," he said.

Urging heightened security for the 78-year-old Khaleda Zia, Rizvi said, "I am saddened and deeply concerned over the incident."

The attempted intrusion occurred on Saturday (23 December) evening, when authorities at Evercare Hospital nabbed a man, identified as Sujan from the Charchadpur area of Sadarpur Thana in Faridpur, as he attempted to enter the cabin of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The man was later handed over to Bhatara police, Badda Zone Assistant Commissioner Rajon Kumar Saha told The Business Standard.

According to hospital sources, Sujan was roaming around suspiciously within the hospital premises on Saturday evening, and at one point, he attempted to enter Khaleda Zia's cabin.