Rizvi suspects conspiracy in attempted entry to Khaleda's hospital room

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 03:19 pm

Related News

Rizvi suspects conspiracy in attempted entry to Khaleda's hospital room

TBS Report
24 December, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 03:19 pm
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has voiced concern regarding a recent incident where an individual tried to access BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's cabin at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

In a statement today (24 December), the senior BNP leader said, "People are astonished at how the security of such a prominent figure, particularly in her vulnerable state, could be compromised in a reputedly safe environment like Evercare Hospital.

Rizvi further questioned the implications of this incident, suggesting a potential deeper conspiracy. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The mysterious nature of this attempted breach has sparked widespread concern and speculation among the people. It is imperative to ascertain whether this was an isolated incident or part of a more sinister plot," he said.

Urging heightened security for the 78-year-old Khaleda Zia, Rizvi said, "I am saddened and deeply concerned over the incident."

The attempted intrusion occurred on Saturday (23 December) evening, when authorities at Evercare Hospital nabbed a man, identified as Sujan from the Charchadpur area of Sadarpur Thana in Faridpur, as he attempted to enter the cabin of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The man was later handed over to Bhatara police, Badda Zone Assistant Commissioner Rajon Kumar Saha told The Business Standard.

According to hospital sources, Sujan was roaming around suspiciously within the hospital premises on Saturday evening, and at one point, he attempted to enter Khaleda Zia's cabin.

Top News

Khaleda Zia / BNP / bangladdesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

7h | Panorama
All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1d | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

2d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

3h | Multimedia
Automakers are turning to hybrids in the middle of EV transition

Automakers are turning to hybrids in the middle of EV transition

3h | Multimedia
Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

17h | Multimedia
Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

18h | Multimedia