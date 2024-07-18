Rizvi hails protesting students as ‘Children of Liberation’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 02:40 pm

Related News

Rizvi hails protesting students as ‘Children of Liberation’

"The quota reform movement is a struggle for the rights of the deprived. In this fight, eight innocent young boys have been killed so far due to joint attacks by Chhatra League and the police," Rizvi said. 

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 02:40 pm
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

BNP senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has praised the students protesting for quota reforms in government jobs, referring to them as "children of liberation" and describing their movement as a "revolution of dreams."

"The quota reform movement is a struggle for the rights of the deprived. In this fight, eight innocent young boys have been killed so far due to joint attacks by Chhatra League and the police," Rizvi said. 

"These attacks are occurring across campuses of various universities and other educational institutions in the country, especially in Dhaka. The use of bullets, rubber bullets, tear gas, and sound grenades has turned these campuses into battlefields. We've witnessed horrific scenes, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday. Today, Thursday, during the peaceful complete shutdown called by the general students, BGB, RAB, police, and SWAT are attacking like the Pakistani invader forces. Alongside them, Chhatra League, Jubo League, and Awami League terrorists are also assaulting the general students," he added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He further expressed, "The anti-discrimination movement by the general students is evolving into a revolution of dreams. Just as we have seen the French Revolution led by the youth, the American War of Independence, and the Liberation War of Bangladesh, we now see the echoes of liberty, equality, and fraternity in this movement by the general students."

Rizvi also criticised a recent comment made by retired Justice Shamsuddin Manik about the students involved in the quota reform movement.

 

Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Quota protest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

2d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with Corona

US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with Corona

Now | Videos
The way Modi is keeping balance with Russia-US

The way Modi is keeping balance with Russia-US

1h | Videos
Police clash with BRAC University students

Police clash with BRAC University students

2h | Videos
Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

17h | Videos