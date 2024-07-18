Rizvi hails protesting students as ‘Children of Liberation’

BNP senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has praised the students protesting for quota reforms in government jobs, referring to them as "children of liberation" and describing their movement as a "revolution of dreams."

"The quota reform movement is a struggle for the rights of the deprived. In this fight, eight innocent young boys have been killed so far due to joint attacks by Chhatra League and the police," Rizvi said.

"These attacks are occurring across campuses of various universities and other educational institutions in the country, especially in Dhaka. The use of bullets, rubber bullets, tear gas, and sound grenades has turned these campuses into battlefields. We've witnessed horrific scenes, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday. Today, Thursday, during the peaceful complete shutdown called by the general students, BGB, RAB, police, and SWAT are attacking like the Pakistani invader forces. Alongside them, Chhatra League, Jubo League, and Awami League terrorists are also assaulting the general students," he added.

He further expressed, "The anti-discrimination movement by the general students is evolving into a revolution of dreams. Just as we have seen the French Revolution led by the youth, the American War of Independence, and the Liberation War of Bangladesh, we now see the echoes of liberty, equality, and fraternity in this movement by the general students."

Rizvi also criticised a recent comment made by retired Justice Shamsuddin Manik about the students involved in the quota reform movement.