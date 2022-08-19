Rizvi bashes Momen for ‘requesting India to keep PM Hasina’s govt in power’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 03:25 pm

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has criticised Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul  Momen's comment regarding requesting India to ensure PM Hasina's government stays in power.

"Does the foreign minister pleading to the neighbouring country to stay in power prove that people are not in favour of this government?" questioned the opposition leader.

He made the statements while talking to reporters after laying wreaths on Major Ziaur Rahman's grave on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the Jatiyatabadi Shecchwasebak Dal (nationalist volunteer party) on Friday morning.

Rizvi said that Momen asking the neighbouring country to sustain the current government proves that there's no ground left beneath Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Rizvi said that, "The foreign minister sometimes unknowingly speaks the truth. The ministers of this government are proving that the conception of BNP and the people of the country about this government are true."

"The foreign minister has spoken the truth as no lies can be told in heaven," said the BNP leader referencing the foreign minister's recent comment about the people of Bangladesh being in "heaven" compared to other countries going through the global recession. 

He said, "We always speak about the formation of the government boldly based on the power of the people, for which we want transparent elections with everyone's participation. We do not ask for anyone's favour to be put in power".

"They (government) have lost everything, because they have abandoned the people, they are going to others to remain in power", he said.

Rizvi further added that the government cannot face the people of the country because they have buried the voting system. "They have also buried democracy and freedom of expression. Now they want to remain in power on the strength of others by endangering our freedom".

BNP Joint Secretary General Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohail, Volunteer Affairs Secretary Mir Sarfat Ali Sapu, Swecchasebak Dal President Mostafizur Rahman, General Secretary Abdul Qadir Bhuiyan Jewel, Vice President Golam Sarwar, Senior Joint Secretary Saiful Islam Firoz, Organising Secretary Yasin Ali were also present in the occasion.
 

