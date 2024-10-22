Rizvi accuses govt of playing 'hide and seek' over arrest of Hasina's ministers

Bangladesh

UNB
22 October, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 07:57 pm

Related News

Rizvi accuses govt of playing 'hide and seek' over arrest of Hasina's ministers

The BNP leader said they first heard that the former foreign minister was arrested and later heard that he was roaming at Jackson Heights in the USA

UNB
22 October, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 07:57 pm
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

The interim government is playing "hide and seek" over the arrest of cabinet members from Sheikh Hasina's government, who have committed crimes, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday (22 October) alleged today (22 October).

"Why are you playing such hide and seek over the arrest and detention of the ministers of Sheikh Hasina's regime, who committed crimes and injustices?" he said.

The BNP leader said they first heard that the former foreign minister was arrested and later heard that he was roaming at Jackson Heights in the USA.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He was addressing a programme arranged in front of Bahadur Shah Park in the old city by Dhaka south city unit BNP to distribute leaflets for raising public awareness to prevent dengue.

Rizvi also said they first heard that former state minister for information Mohammad Ali Arafat was arrested but two-three days later heard that he was not arrested. "Why are you deceiving the people? Why are you playing this hide and seek? That is what the people want to know," he said.

The BNP leader also criticised the delay in the withdrawal of false cases filed against BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman saying that this delay is a part of the blueprint of allies of Awami League.

He said even Moinuddin-Fakhruddin (during the 2007-08 caretaker govt) could not implicate Tarique Rahman's name in the August 21 grenade attack case.

"This case was out of Sheikh Hasina's political vendetta. Why is the case against him still not being withdrawn? The people of the country want to know its reasons," Rizvi questioned.

About the dismissing of trainee sub-inspectors (SIs) of the 40th outside cadet batch at Sarda Police Academy in Rajshahi, the BNP leader said some 252 police officers, who were appointed during Sheikh Hasina's tenure, have been dropped, though it was supposed to drop 803 officers there.

Dhaka south city BNP convener Rafiqul Alam Majnu and member secretary Tanvir Ahmed, among others, were present.

Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Bangladesh / interim government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

3d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

16m | Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

Now | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos