Rizvi, 6 others indicted in police constable Shamim murder case

Bangladesh

BSS
31 August, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 04:54 pm

A Dhaka court today framed charges against 7 leaders and activists of BNP, including its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in police constable Shamim murder case filed in 2015.

Judge (in-charge) Bilkis Akter of Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-4 scrapped the dismissal plea from the defence and passed the order initiating the trial officially.

The other accused in the case are BNP joint secretary general Habib-Un-Nabi Khan Sohel, former Dhaka College Chhatra Dal president Anowar Hossain Tipu alias Abbas and BNP activists Abdus Sattar, Shah Alam, and Md Rafiq.

According to the charge sheet, Tipu hurled several cocktails and two petrol bombs at a bus carrying police personnel, injuring more than 12 police officers on 17 January 2015.

Police Sub Inspector Shafiqul Islam filed a violence case the next day with Ramna police station in this connection.

Nineteen days later, Shamim Miah, a police constable who suffered severe burns and splinter injuries that day, died while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Later on 14 July 2016, CID Police Inspector Md Ali Akkas pressed charge sheet against 7 in the murder case.

