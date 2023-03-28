Riyadh keen to be sister city of Dhaka

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 04:30 pm
28 March, 2023, 04:30 pm

Riyadh keen to be sister city of Dhaka

Saudi Arabia is interested in building a sister city relationship between Dhaka and Riyadh, said Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan. 

Expressing his interest the ambassador said steps will be taken in this regard at a courtesy meeting with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam at Nagar Bhaban in the capital's Gulshan on Tuesday (28 March).

Referring to the infrastructure development of Dhaka city, Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan said, "Bangladesh has continued to make continuous progress while facing various obstacles related to Covid-19, the Ukraine war and climate change. Under the leadership of the prime minister, Bangladesh is moving forward successfully in building a developed country by 2041."

"Saudi Arabia will always cooperate with Bangladesh in all aspects. Steps will be taken to build a sister city relationship between Dhaka and Riyadh," he added.

During the meeting, Atiqul Islam said, "A sister city relationship can be developed between the two cities with the aim of exchanging knowledge and ideas on best practices and models between Dhaka and Riyadh."

Mayor Atiqul also suggested that a road in Riyadh can be named after Bangabandhu and a road in Dhaka can be named after the King of Saudi Arabia.

The mayor informed the ambassador about various services provided by DNCC including online collection of holding tax and trade license distribution as well as other services provided from "Sobar Dhaka" app.

He also said, "Under the leadership of the prime minister, we are providing various services online by forming a digital Bangladesh. At this moment, we have started taking steps with the goal of building Smart Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh currently has immense potential for investment. Saudi Arabia can invest in Bangladesh. As a result, the mutual relations between the two countries will be stronger."

DNCC Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique and Chief Engineer Brigadier General Muhammad Amirul Islam were present at the meeting.

Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia / DNCC

