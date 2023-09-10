Riyadh to boost cooperation with Dhaka in all possible areas: Crown Prince

Bangladesh

UNB
10 September, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 05:30 pm

Related News

Riyadh to boost cooperation with Dhaka in all possible areas: Crown Prince

UNB
10 September, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2023, 05:30 pm
PM with Saudi Crown Prince at G-20 summit. Photo: PMO
PM with Saudi Crown Prince at G-20 summit. Photo: PMO

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman has said his country would work together with Bangladesh to enhance cooperation in all possible areas.

He made remarks at a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Sunday morning in New Delhi.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh, Hasina had a very fruitful meeting with Salman. The Saudi prince praised Bangladesh PM for her inspirational leadership in achieving remarkable socio-economic development in Bangladesh over the recent years.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman at a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Sunday morning in New Delhi. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook.
Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman at a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Sunday morning in New Delhi. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook.

Prince Salman expressed his satisfaction about the ongoing investment made by the Saudi investors in various projects in Bangladesh, including Patenga terminal, Payra port and ACUWA Renewable Energy project.

He told the PM that nearly 2.8 million Bangladeshis are making significant contributions to his country's economy with their hard work and due diligence.

Salman also thanked Hasina for supporting Saudi Arabia to become the host of the 2030 World Cup.

The Bangladesh PM congratulated the Saudi Crown Prince for embarking on and achieving a number of social reforms in Saudi Arabia and for attaining numerous diplomatic successes in recent times.

She also invited him to visit Bangladesh. Prince Salman accepted her invitation and expressed his willingness to undertake a visit to Bangladesh.

 

Top News

Saudi crown prince / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / cooperation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Protesters hold placards during a &#039;Stop Asian Hate&#039; rally in Atlanta, Georgia in March 2021. The Covid pandemic saw an increase in racism and violence against Asians in the United States. Photo: Reuters

‘That's not funny!’: The art of dehumanisation through humour

5h | Panorama
From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

From manual client hunt to online operations: How travel agency business evolved in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

1d | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

Thousands of dead bodies are coming out of the rubble

1h | TBS World
India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

India will present gifts to world leader’s spouses for G20 Summit 2023

2h | TBS Today
Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

Baseball great serves as photographer for Lionel Messi match

48m | TBS SPORTS
Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

Bangladeshi origin Rumman Chowdhury named in Time 100 AI list

3h | TBS Stories