Riyadh to boost cooperation with Dhaka in all possible areas: Crown Prince

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman has said his country would work together with Bangladesh to enhance cooperation in all possible areas.

He made remarks at a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Sunday morning in New Delhi.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh, Hasina had a very fruitful meeting with Salman. The Saudi prince praised Bangladesh PM for her inspirational leadership in achieving remarkable socio-economic development in Bangladesh over the recent years.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman at a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Sunday morning in New Delhi. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook.

Prince Salman expressed his satisfaction about the ongoing investment made by the Saudi investors in various projects in Bangladesh, including Patenga terminal, Payra port and ACUWA Renewable Energy project.

He told the PM that nearly 2.8 million Bangladeshis are making significant contributions to his country's economy with their hard work and due diligence.

Salman also thanked Hasina for supporting Saudi Arabia to become the host of the 2030 World Cup.

The Bangladesh PM congratulated the Saudi Crown Prince for embarking on and achieving a number of social reforms in Saudi Arabia and for attaining numerous diplomatic successes in recent times.

She also invited him to visit Bangladesh. Prince Salman accepted her invitation and expressed his willingness to undertake a visit to Bangladesh.