River routes can be extended to Bhutan with completion of Payra Channel: PM

With the completion of the Payra Channel the riverways can be extended to North Bengal, Assam and Bhutan, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We have taken up the work of capital dredging for the Payra port, which is the largest dredging work in the country," she said while inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of several development schemes at Payra Seaport on Thursday.

After the dredging work is completed a 75km long 100-125m wide channel will be created, said the prime minister.

The capital dredging channel will cost an estimated amount of Tk4,950 crore while Belgium based dredging company Jan De Nul will carry out the dredging work.

"Regular dredging work must be done to keep the waterways navigable. With the completion of the Payra channel the river ways can be extended to North Bengal, Assam and Bhutan," said Sheikh Hasina.

She also said, when the development works of the Payra Port is completed, ships with the capacity of 3,000teu or 40,000-50,000 tonnes will be able to anchor at the port.

The work of the first terminal of the port has advanced substantially, said the prime minister.

She said that, three ships with the capacity of 200metres each will be able to anchor at the 650m terminal. At the same time the port will be able to handle containerised cargo and bulk cargo, which will facilitate trade.

With the completion of the connectivity works of the Payra Port connection with the international trade corridor will be strengthened and neighbouring countries including India, Bhutan and Nepal will be benefitted.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Payra Seaport on 19 November 2013 and so far, 236 sea-going ships have arrived at the port, through which about Taka 548 crore revenue has been earned.

Sheikh Hasina also said, "Payra port is the first project which is being developed with money taken from the Bangladesh Infrastructure Development Fund. In future also, we will use money from our reserve for various infrastructural projects.

"We have loaned the money to the Payra port at a very minimum service charge. Many might question why the reserve is being used, we are not amassing the reserve rather using it for the people, for buying food, for buying fertilizer."

Eight ships, six lane connecting road, foundation stone of a bridge over Andharmanik River were inaugurated Thursday by the prime minister.

Seven out of the eight ships have been built in Bangladesh. These ships will handle foreign ships at the port and will do maintenance work of the channel. So, foreign currency earnings will increase.