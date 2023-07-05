Rise in Teesta water may cause short-term flood in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari: FFWC warns

UNB
05 July, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 12:12 pm

Rise in Teesta water may cause short-term flood in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari: FFWC warns

UNB
05 July, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 12:12 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Water in the Teesta river may cross the danger level at Dalia point over 24 hours, causing a short-term flood in the low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari districts.

Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), in its regular bulletin, said the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers are in a rising trend, which may continue over 48 hours and water in the Dhalai river may cross danger level at Kamalganj point for a short period over 24 hours, starting from 9 am on today.

Besides, major rivers in the northeastern region of the country are in a falling trend except Khowai, Someswari and Dhalai, which may continue over 48 hours, the bulletin said.

The ongoing flood situation in Sunamganj and Netrokona districts may remain unchanged in 24 hours, it said.

