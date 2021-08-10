Rights groups to sue Barrister Sumon, telefilm company, crew

Rights groups to sue Barrister Sumon, telefilm company, crew

Insulting disabilities using negative words or expressions is punishable with a three-year maximum prison term or up to Tk5 lakh in fines, or both

Some rights groups of the differently abled are going to file lawsuits against prominent lawyer Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman and the production company, casting crew, and broadcaster, of telefilm "Ghotona Sotto" for the insensitive portrayal of children with special needs.

At a press conference on Tuesday, rights activists for the differently abled said they will take  legal action under the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities-2013 Act.     

Advocate Rezaul Karim Siddiqui told the press conference that he would file two separate cases as a differently abled person on behalf of others like him. He said the legal action is also supported by some 350 organisations.

According to section 37 (4) of the act, insulting disabilities using negative words or expressions is a crime and the offender shall be punished with a maximum three-year prison term or up to Tk5 lakh in fines, or both.   

A private television channel in its Eid-ul-Azha programme, broadcast an Eid telefiction "Ghotona Sotto". The telefiction showcased a couple who had a child with special needs, wondering if their child's condition was a result of their misdeeds.

In the face of huge criticism on social media, the telefilm was later removed from the production company's YouTube channel.  

Earlier, on a talk show on the same channel on 11 July, Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman described the deplorable state of football in the country as a "disabled boy".

Speakers at the press conference expressed concern that such propaganda on mainstream media and social media would jeopardise the safety, honour, and dignity of the differently abled living in cities and villages.

They said the term disability is often being used as an insulting word on social media, TV talk shows , and in meetings. This, they said, disrespects people with disabilities, going against the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities-2013 Act, and the constitution of Bangladesh as well.

"A child with special needs is brought up by his parents overcoming much adversity. The telefilm has further fuelled existing misconceptions about the differently abled," said Advocate Rezaul Karim Siddiqui.

Barrister Sumon / Insulting disabilities using negative words / sue Barrister Sumon / Rights groups to sue Barrister Sumon / Ghotona Sotto / Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman

