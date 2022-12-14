Rights experts decry advocacy of Jamaat’s British legal adviser to impose sanctions

Bangladesh

UNB
14 December, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 01:36 pm

Related News

Rights experts decry advocacy of Jamaat’s British legal adviser to impose sanctions

UNB
14 December, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 01:36 pm
UK Lawyer Toby Cadman. Photo: Collected
UK Lawyer Toby Cadman. Photo: Collected

A number of Bangladesh's leading rights activists decried the advocacy by British lawyer Toby Cadman – who was engaged by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami as its legal advisor in 2011 – to impose sanctions.

The admission of Toby Cadman, as reported by Al Jazeera on December 6, 2022, points to yet another plot "to mislead the world on Bangladesh on the human rights issue" through lobbyists, they added.

Cadman admitted to Al Jazeera to his efforts to get the UK to impose sanctions against Bangladesh's law enforcement officials and expressed disappointment that it did not work out.

"I filed the request for sanctions and whilst I am not in a position to discuss the substance, I can confirm that I discussed the request with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)," Cadman was quoted as saying, referring to the UK Foreign Office.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami engaged Toby Cadman as its legal advisor in London in 2011, after the trials of several top Jamaat leaders started – over war crimes committed during the 1971 Liberation War.

Advocate Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, commented that after four decades of wait "the current troublesome situation, as regards to Cadman's requests for sanction, points to a larger conspiracy overseas by Jamaat against the Sheikh Hasina-led government."

Referring to huge public support behind the trials of war criminals, as materialised by the Awami League government, Dasgupta, who leads the country's largest minority rights platform, said, "Top war criminals, who were brought to justice, belonged to Jamaat and the trial, that offered some solace for millions of victim families who lost their loves ones during the violent war crimes campaign, surely upset that entire cabal. The desperate group hired lobbyists in powerful countries to unsettle the Sheikh Hasina-led government so that these war criminals can evade justice." 

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami / Toby Cadman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

3h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

3h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

2h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

39m | TBS SPORTS
How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

44m | TBS Stories
Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

17h | TBS Food
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis