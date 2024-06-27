Rights activists express concern over human rights situation in Bangladesh

Activists expressed concerns over the state of human rights in Bangladesh stating that the people stand at a crossroads where fundamental freedom of voting rights and expression are under threat.

The erosion of these rights not only weakens our democracy but also undermines our collective voice, the speakers made the statement at the 10th Human Rights Conference – 2024, organised by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) at the capital's Bishwo Shahitto Kendro today (27 June).

Abu Saeed Khan, the advisory editor of Daily Samakal, said, "Where there is no right to vote, there is no election, there are no other rights. Democracy never existed in this country. What exists is electocracy. People of Bangladesh have lost their rights.

"...Now the state is represented by Benazir-Aziz-Matiur. This is the face of the state. The state is their protector. We could not speak when they were in power because there is a culture of fear among us," he said.

Human rights activist and advisor of the HRSS Nur Khan said, "We are holding this conference at a time when the human rights situation in the country is very fragile. We have seen extrajudicial killings in crossfire, people in plain clothes abducting the general public and torturing them, harassment and forced disappearances. Many are victims of these crimes. The government did not take any significant steps."

Earlier on 21 June, the BPSA issued a statement condemning what it described as a "smear campaign" by certain media outlets against current and former members of the police force.

Nur Khan also criticised the Bangladesh Police Service Association's recent statement on journalism and media, saying, "Through this, they took responsibility for the faults of some people."

Former Director General of Anti-Corruption Commission Maidul Islam, Barrister Shahzada Al Amin Kabir, and Executive Director of the Human Rights Support Society Ijajul Islam were present at the conference.