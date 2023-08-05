Rights activist AKM Mustaque Ali commemorated

A memorial meeting was held to honour the contributions of human rights activist AKM Mustaque Ali, who dedicated his life to promoting child rights and advocating for disadvantaged individuals.

The gathering, arranged by the Memorial Meeting Organising Committee and supported by the rights-based organisation Incidin Bangladesh, saw civil society activists paying tribute to his legacy, reads a press release.

Mustaque Ali, during his lifetime, championed the rights of disadvantaged people, particularly street children. He played a pivotal role in shaping policies, legal frameworks, and national action plans aimed at rescuing and rehabilitating these children.

Participants at the event also highlighted Mustaque's commendable efforts in safeguarding the rights of marginalised communities amidst the challenges posed by globalisation and trade liberalisation.

His work extended to advocating for the rights of women, farmers, victims of human trafficking, and indigenous people.

The memorial meeting took place at the Chhayanaut auditorium in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, to commemorate his life and accomplishments.

Mustaque Ali, one of the founding executive directors of Integrated Community and Industrial Development (Incidin) Bangladesh, passed away on 21 June this year, due to blood cancer while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.

During the welcome address, advocate Salma Ali, president of the Citizens' Committee and also president of the Bangladesh National Women Lawyers' Association, praised the tireless efforts of Mustaque Ali in establishing the rights of marginalised children.

She emphasised the need for sincere work to protect children's rights as a way to honour Mustaque Ali's ideals.

Shila Tasneem Haque, the wife of the late Mustaque Ali, expressed that upholding his ideals and thoughts would be a great tribute to him.

Moslema Bari, executive director of Community Participation and Development, Shaheen Akhter Dolly, executive director of Nari Maitree, Mohsin Ali, executive director of the Wave Foundation, Mohammad Emranul Haque Chowdhury, a representative of Antor Foundation, and others also shared their thoughts. Tofazzel Hossain, chairman of Incidin Bangladesh, delivered the concluding speech.