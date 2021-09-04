Rifat murder: Absconding accused Musa Bond arrested

Police arrested Musa Bond, 23, the absconding accused of Rifat Sharif murder case on Friday night from Barguna Mach Bazar area.

Though Musa was acquitted from the charges in this case police are yet to receive any documents, said KM Tariqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Barguna sadar police station.

Musa will be shown arrested in Rifat murder case and four other cases as an arrest warrant was issued against him already during the trial of the case, added the OC.

After the murder incident, Musa fled to India and remained fugitive during the period of trial, said the OC.

Musa was a close ally of Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the main accused in the murder case who was killed in an alleged gunfight with police on July 2.

He was also an active member of the Bond gang in Barguna.

On Sept 30, Minni and five others were sentenced to death for killing Rifat in broad daylight last year. Four others were acquitted.

On Tuesday, 11 juveniles were sentenced to different jail terms in the case. The court sentenced six of them to 10 years in jail, four to five years and one to three years' imprisonment.

The court acquitted three others as charges brought against them could not be proven.

According to the prosecution, Rifat, 22, son of Dulal Sharif, was hacked to death in Barguna district town on June 26 last year.

He was attacked near the main gate of Barguna Government College. Surveillance camera footage showed his wife Minni apparently trying to save him.

Twenty-four people were accused in the murder case filed by Rifat's father. Minni, initially named as a witness, was later arrested on July 16 last year and made an accused.