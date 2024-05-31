Rickshaw workers demand rehabilitation, better living standards

The Bangladesh Biplobi Rickshaw Sramik Sanghati submitted nine demands for the rehabilitation and improvement of living standards of floating and part-time rickshaw workers at its second national conference held in front of the National Press Club on Friday (31 May).

Their other demands include modernising eco-friendly rickshaws, stopping worker harassment and abuse, providing year-round low-cost rations, ensuring adequate housing, and guaranteeing free education and healthcare for family members up to higher secondary levels.

In addition, the organisation demanded the quota-based appointment of children of workers in government jobs; ensuring disability allowance and death benefits for workers; and bringing rickshaw workers under the umbrella of renewable free licenses.

Biplobi Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haq, addressing the conference, said that the poor have been the worst affected by the infringement of voting rights.

"Political parties use rickshaw workers in rallies. But they do not work on their rights. They are the most abused. They are subjected to police torture when they go out on the streets with rickshaws. Rickshaw garages are not safe," he said.

He further said that there is rampant corruption in Bangladesh, claiming it impoverishes millions and enriches a select few. He demanded justice for those who abused their power.

The programme was presided over by Biplobi Rickshaw Sramik Sanghati President Jamal Sikder.

Shramjibi Nari Maitri President Bahnisikha Jamali, Biplobi Shramik Sanghati President Mir Moazzam Hossain Mostaq, General Secretary Saiful Islam, Sanghati Sanskriti Sansad General Secretary Apollo Jamali and Biplobi Paduka Shramik Sanghati Vice President Abul Kalam Azad among others spoke at the event.