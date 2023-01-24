Rickshaw puller killed as police van hits his vehicle in Dhaka

A rickshaw puller was killed after being hit by a police van in Dhaka on Monday night.

The incident took place at around 8:30pm near the capital's Ramna area on Monday night

The deceased is 65-year-old Tajul Islam Sheikh from Rajbari Baliakandi's Char Krishnopur area.

According to eyewitnesses, Tajul was on his rickshaw in front of Ramna's Judges Complex when a speedy police van hit his rickshaw from the back.

A severy injured Tajul was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where on-duty doctors pronounced him dead around 9:30pm.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Ramna police station SI Rumel Miah said that they, after getting the information, found the rickshaw puller in critical condition.

"An overspeeding pickup van hit him and the rickshaw was overturned causing the rickshaw puller to bleed severely. However, we took him to the DMCH and he breathed his last there,' the SI added.

Belal, the victim's son, while speaking with the press at the DMCH, said that his father used to be a chauffeur.

"After losing his job he started pulling rickshaws and now he gets killed in a road accident. Life is very unfair," Belal added.

The body of the deceased will be taken to his ancestral home for burial.