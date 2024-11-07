Rickshaw carrying body of Shaheed Nafiz to be preserved at July Revolution Memorial Museum

Bangladesh

UNB
07 November, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 08:18 pm

Related News

Rickshaw carrying body of Shaheed Nafiz to be preserved at July Revolution Memorial Museum

Adviser Nahid also assured the rickshaw puller of financial assistance for his role in the critical moment

UNB
07 November, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 08:18 pm
The rickshaw was officially handed over to Mahfuj Alam, joint convener of the museum committee and special assistant to the Chief Adviser, on Thursday (7 November). Photo: UNB
The rickshaw was officially handed over to Mahfuj Alam, joint convener of the museum committee and special assistant to the Chief Adviser, on Thursday (7 November). Photo: UNB

The rickshaw that carried the body of Shaheed Golam Nafiz, a student killed during the anti-discrimination movement, will be preserved at the July Revolution Memorial Museum.

The announcement was made by Md Nahid Islam, adviser to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, after visiting Gonobhaban today (7 November).

During the visit, Adviser Nahid expressed gratitude to the rickshaw puller, Nur Mohammad, for his bravery in transporting Nafiz's body to the hospital on the day of the tragic incident.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also assured Nur Mohammad of financial assistance for his role in the critical moment.

The decision to preserve the rickshaw comes after a report in Prothom Alo on 5 November, which revealed that the rickshaw, where Nafiz's lifeless body had been placed, was sold by the owner. Upon reading the report, Adviser Nahid Islam instructed his office to immediately locate the rickshaw and its owner. 

After contacting Nur Mohammad, it was revealed that he had sold the rickshaw to Ahsanul Kabir Siddiqui Kaiser, a Bangladeshi living in London, for Tk 35,000. Kaiser, upon being informed about the significance of the rickshaw, expressed his wish to donate it to the museum.

Following this, the rickshaw was officially handed over to Mahfuj Alam, joint convener of the museum committee and special assistant to the chief adviser, on Thursday.

Golam Nafiz, a student of Banani Bidyaniketan School and College, was shot dead on 4 August during the anti-discrimination student movement in Dhaka's Farmgate area. After Nafiz was shot, police placed his body on the foot of a rickshaw, where he was still holding onto the rickshaw's rod with his hands. The rickshaw puller, Nur Mohammad, rushed Nafiz to the hospital; however, he later succumbed to his injuries.
 

Top News

Rickshaw / Anti-Discrimination Student Movement / July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1h | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

1h | Panorama
Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

2h | Panorama
Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump's victory in the US presidential election: What is the future of the ongoing wars?

Trump's victory in the US presidential election: What is the future of the ongoing wars?

25m | Videos
The interim government has at least 5 major successes.

The interim government has at least 5 major successes.

1h | Videos
EU Leaders Gather in Budapest to Find Ways to Counter Trump

EU Leaders Gather in Budapest to Find Ways to Counter Trump

1h | Videos
"It is not something unusual for inflation to be above 10 in October"

"It is not something unusual for inflation to be above 10 in October"

2h | Videos