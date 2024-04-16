Rice sack labelling not yet implemented despite deadline

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 10:31 pm

Related News

Rice sack labelling not yet implemented despite deadline

The ministry issued a directive amid concerns about the same variety of rice being sold at different names, prices

TBS Report
16 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 10:31 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Consumer rights - BangladeshRice millers have yet to implement the food ministry directive to label rice sacks with the name of variety and prices to prevent irrational price hikes, even though a two-month preparatory deadline passed on 14 April.

The 21 February directive directed millers to include details like production mill name, district and upazila, production date, mill gate price, rice variety, weight, and price on each sack. While some millers have begun labelling, many haven't met the deadline.

As of 16 April, the Ministry has received reports from 31 districts, and most millers haven't complied. However, some have started labelling variety, price, and weight.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"While some have begun displaying variety, price, and weight, many are still in the preparation stage," said Md Ashraful Alam, regional food controller for Rangpur, in a letter to the ministry.

Only one mill in Lalmonirhat and nine in Dinajpur have fully complied so far. Md Ashraful Alam expected most mills to use labelling stencils after the Eid holidays, as the installation is underway.

Similar delays are reported in the Dhaka and Barishal divisions.

A food ministry official, wishing not to be named, said since this is a new regulation, many millers haven't completed implementation yet. However, most are in the process of complying.

"To allow for a smooth transition, the ministry is currently not taking legal action under the "Production, Storage, Transfer, Transportation, Supply, Distribution and Marketing of Food Products (Prevention of Prejudicial Activity) Act," the official added.

The Ministry of Food had issued the direction to address the issue of mislabeled rice and price discrepancies across varieties.

During visits to rice-producing regions, the ministry found the same rice variety being sold under different names and at varying prices. This finger-pointing game between millers, wholesalers, and retailers leaves consumers confused and struggling to find the rice they want at a fair price.

Md Omar Farooq, president of the Bangladesh Auto Rice Mill Owners Association in Kushtia, acknowledges the challenge. He said only one of the district's 500 mills has implemented the labelling so far. "It's a new process, and it takes time," he added.

Top News

Bangladesh / rice sack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating concrete: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

11h | Habitat
The market now offers a plethora of options, including fibre, metal, yarn, cloth, wood, and plastic bangles, and shoppers can choose from a wide array of 40-50 different designs. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The immortal chime of churis

14h | Panorama
An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

1d | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

Looking for new countries to import daily commodities – Commerce Minister

1h | Videos
Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

Brazil has offered to export beef to Bangladesh

7h | Videos
How will you buy insurance from a bank

How will you buy insurance from a bank

4h | Videos
Employment in discarded cigarette packs

Employment in discarded cigarette packs

10h | Videos