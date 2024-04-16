Rice sack labelling not yet implemented despite deadline

Consumer rights - BangladeshRice millers have yet to implement the food ministry directive to label rice sacks with the name of variety and prices to prevent irrational price hikes, even though a two-month preparatory deadline passed on 14 April.

The 21 February directive directed millers to include details like production mill name, district and upazila, production date, mill gate price, rice variety, weight, and price on each sack. While some millers have begun labelling, many haven't met the deadline.

As of 16 April, the Ministry has received reports from 31 districts, and most millers haven't complied. However, some have started labelling variety, price, and weight.

"While some have begun displaying variety, price, and weight, many are still in the preparation stage," said Md Ashraful Alam, regional food controller for Rangpur, in a letter to the ministry.

Only one mill in Lalmonirhat and nine in Dinajpur have fully complied so far. Md Ashraful Alam expected most mills to use labelling stencils after the Eid holidays, as the installation is underway.

Similar delays are reported in the Dhaka and Barishal divisions.

A food ministry official, wishing not to be named, said since this is a new regulation, many millers haven't completed implementation yet. However, most are in the process of complying.

"To allow for a smooth transition, the ministry is currently not taking legal action under the "Production, Storage, Transfer, Transportation, Supply, Distribution and Marketing of Food Products (Prevention of Prejudicial Activity) Act," the official added.

The Ministry of Food had issued the direction to address the issue of mislabeled rice and price discrepancies across varieties.

During visits to rice-producing regions, the ministry found the same rice variety being sold under different names and at varying prices. This finger-pointing game between millers, wholesalers, and retailers leaves consumers confused and struggling to find the rice they want at a fair price.

Md Omar Farooq, president of the Bangladesh Auto Rice Mill Owners Association in Kushtia, acknowledges the challenge. He said only one of the district's 500 mills has implemented the labelling so far. "It's a new process, and it takes time," he added.