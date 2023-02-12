Rice production saw record increase to 4.4 crore mts in FY 21-22: Razzaque

Bangladesh

UNB
12 February, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 05:42 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Rice production in the country increased to 4.4 crore metric tonnes in the fiscal year2021-22, which broke the previous records, said Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque.

Besides, in the past 14 years, rice production has increased by 29%, wheat by 37%, maize by 671%, potato 110%, pulse 328%, vegetables 645% and onion 395%, he said while addressing the eights convocation of Bangladesh Agriculture university (BAU) in Mymensingh.

The minister presided over the convocation ceremony on behalf of President Abdul Hamid, also Chancellor of the univerisity.

Due to the surprising success achieved in the agriculture sector there has been no crisis in food, he said.

He also urged the university authorities to prepare the agriculture graduates for developing climate-resilient and sustainable agricultural systems.

The agriculture minister also urged to invent climate-tolerant, high-yielding varieties of crops and modern farming methods and spread those among farmers quickly in a bid to boost agricultural production and ensure food security in the future by tackling various challenges including shrinking of land, population growth and climate change.

He also asked the graduates to be skilled to introduce use of robotics, artificial intelligence, genetic engineering, and drones in agriculture sector.

He also stressed the need for modifying the curriculum of the Agriculture Universities and modernizing it.

More than 6,000 students received degrees and 224 gold medals at the convocation.

Rice production

Comments

