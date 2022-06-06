Rice to be imported through private firms: Food minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 04:49 pm

Photo: Collected
The Ministry of Food has decided to import rice through private firms to keep the rice market stable, Food Minister Shadhan Chandra Majumdar has said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee on Monday.

"The committee has decided to import rice through private firms. The meeting resolution will soon be sent to the prime minister for her approval and the next course of action will be fixed accordingly," Shadhan Chandra told reporters after the meeting.

The food minister said the meeting discussed on how to import duty free rice to ensure that farmers, markets and other stakeholders are not affected. 

The final decision in this regard will come from the prime minister, he added.

Regarding the ongoing anti-hoarding drives, Sadhan Chandra said that consumers are beginning to get the benefits of the drives. 

He went on to say, "The ongoing drive against illegal hoarders, even if imported privately, will continue."

Among others, LGRD Minister Tajul Islam, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Fisheries and Livestock Minister M Rezaul Karim, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman, NBR chairman, senior secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, secretary of the Cabinet Division and secretary of the Ministry of Food attended the meeting.

