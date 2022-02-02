Rezaul Karim made new project director of Bangabandhu Safari Park

Rezaul Karim made new project director of Bangabandhu Safari Park

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Molla Rezaul Karim, the conservator of forests at Wildlife and Nature Conservation Circle, Dhaka, has been made the project director of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur.

He will be performing as the project director in addition to his own responsibilities replacing the former director Md Jahidul Kabir, reads a press release from Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Wednesday (2 February).

Molla Rezaul Karim was given the responsibility of the new project director in the project titled "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur Approach Road Expansion and Development of Other Infrastructure (2nd Amendment)" being implemented by the Forest Department.

Earlier on 31 January, two officers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park were suspended for their negligence in the deaths of 11 zebras.

The suspended officers, Tabibur Rahman, officer-in-charge and assistant forest conservator of the Safari Park, and Dr Hatem Sajjad Md Zulkarnain, veterinary officer, was transferred to the Forest Department.

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, assistant forest conservator from Faridpur, and Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, veterinary surgeon of Dulahajra Safari Park from Cox's Bazar, was newly appointed in their posts.

Earlier, the probe committee formed over the deaths of zebras identified the persons guilty of negligence of duty and directly responsible for the real cause of the zebras' death.  

