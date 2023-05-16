Revoking special protocol for diplomats will ostracise Bangladesh: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has warned that the decision to revoke additional security protocol for ambassadors will ostracise Bangladesh from the diplomatic world.

Calling the move reckless, Mirza Fakhrul said withdrawing additional security for the six countries - including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Saudi Arabia - will create a crisis by damaging the country's diplomatic ties.

"The decision will not yield anything pleasant, rather it will end up causing harm to the people of Bangladesh," he said after attending a joint meeting of the party and its associate bodies held at its Nayapaltan central office on Tuesday.

Earlier, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said additional security for some foreign diplomats is 'discriminatory, also no longer required, as the law and order situation in Bangladesh is under control.

He has said that the ambassadors of at least six countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Saudi Arabia, will no longer get additional security escort services they used to receive in Bangladesh. However, they will have the option to hire security escorts at their own expense.

During the event, Mirza Fakhrul mocked the government for panicking after the prime minister's 15-day official trip to Japan, USA and UK.

Fakhrul said, "The government is criticising the Western world out of fear as they have become worried after the premier's tri-nation tour."

When asked if BNP lawmakers resigning from the parliament was a good decision, the BNP Secretary General reiterated that it was indeed the right decision and added that the party is not concerned about the ruling Awami League's decision on election-time government.

At the event today, BNP chalked out a 13-day programme to observe the 42nd death anniversary of its founder and leader Ziaur Rahman with due respect.

The observance of the anniversary will begin on May 29 and end on June 10.

Ziaur Rahman, a military ruler turned president, founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 1978. He was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chittagong Circuit House on May 30, 1981.

As part of the programmes, black flags will be hoisted and party flags kept at half-mast atop the offices of the party, including its Nayapaltan headquarters, at 6am on 30 May.

Besides, party leaders and activists, led by senior leaders, will place wreaths at Zia's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the morning.

BNP and its associate bodies will arrange discussions on Zia's activities, from May 29 to June 10 as part of the death anniversary programmes.

The party leaders of Dhaka's south and north city units will distribute food and relief materials among the destitute in different parts of the city on May 30.

The party's all district, city and thana units will also observe the day with various programmes.