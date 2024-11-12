Revoking press accreditation is 'repetition of previous authoritarian structure's undemocratic practices': Editors' Council

The Editors' Council has voiced deep concern over the Press Information Department's (PID) recent decision to revoke the accreditation cards of 167 journalists in three phases.

The council in a statement issued today (12 November), signed by the council's President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud, condemned the move, describing it as a "repetition of the undemocratic practices of the previous authoritarian structure."

While PID has the authority to review any misuse of accreditation cards, the mass revocation without specific allegations or proof of wrongdoing is a direct threat to press freedom and undermines democratic principles, reads the statement.

According to the council, this action creates a risk of censorship and a controlled media environment, which contradicts the spirit of the July-August uprising.

The Editors' Council urged PID to refrain from taking such measures without specific allegations and evidences.

The council also called for an end to all forms of attacks on the media and for steps to be taken to ensure a free and democratic journalism.

On 7 November, the interim government revoked press accreditation cards for 118 journalists, bringing the total number of journalists stripped of accreditation to 167.

The revocation was carried out under several provisions of the Press Accreditation Policy-2022.

Ekattor Television's former editor-in-chief Mozzamel Haque Babu, Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta, Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naem Nizam, former chief executive editor of ATN News Munni Saha, and Amadershomoy.com Editor Naimul Islam Khan, CEO of RTV Ashiqur Rahman, were among the journalists whose press accreditation cards were cancelled.