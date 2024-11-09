Reviving public-police relations an urgent need: Shipping adviser

He highlighted the importance of political parties in the country showing commitment to such reforms

Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) Dr M Shakhawat Hossain spoke at at a seminar titled ‘Formation of a Police Commission and Proposals for Other Reforms to Ensure Public-Oriented Police Services’, at North South University today (9 November). Photo: UNB
Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) Dr M Shakhawat Hossain spoke at at a seminar titled ‘Formation of a Police Commission and Proposals for Other Reforms to Ensure Public-Oriented Police Services’, at North South University today (9 November). Photo: UNB

Reestablishing the relationship between the police and the public has become an urgent need, Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) Dr M Shakhawat Hossain said today (9 November).

"The police must transform from being a 'monster police' to a 'humane police' force, one that serves people without political interference," he said while speaking at a seminar titled 'Formation of a Police Commission and Proposals for Other Reforms to Ensure Public-Oriented Police Services', at North South University.

The seminar focused on police reform and the necessity of forming an independent police commission to create a more people-oriented police force. 

"The formation of an independent police commission is essential to reshape the police force," Shakhawat said.

The adviser further said, "After 8 August, I talked to police personnel of different levels and they made it clear that they no longer want to be part of a politicised system. They seek a professional, independent force that works for the public." 

The shipping adviser highlighted the importance of political parties in the country showing commitment to such reforms.

He stressed that police reforms must be treated as a national priority, and noted that restoring public trust in the police was vital for the country's social stability.

In the wake of the uprisings in July and August, Shakhawat called for a police force free from political interference, underscoring that it is crucial to rebuild the relationship between the police and the public. 

"We need to restore the people's faith in the police. This can only be achieved by bringing the police closer to the people," he added.

The adviser also suggested that local citizen committees, comprising respected individuals from each community, could be formed to assist the police in their daily operations. 

He said, "Our students are already helping the police, even managing traffic at times. Such community engagement could significantly improve public-police relations."

Prof Dr Md Rizwanul Islam and Dr Ishrat Zakia Sultana from North South University presented a roadmap for police reforms and proposed a comprehensive plan for the formation of a police commission.

Bobby Hajjaj, founder of the National Democratic Movement (NDM), and former Home Secretary and BNP adviser SM Zahirul Islam also spoke at the event.

Prof Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor of North South University, made the concluding remarks, reaffirming the university's commitment to fostering research and dialogue on critical national issues.
 

