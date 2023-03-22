Review proposal on setting 30km/h speed limit for bikes: PM asks home minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to review the issue of increasing the speed limit for motorcycles to more than 30km/hr.

The matter was brought to the attention of the prime minister in the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday, Ecnec members who attended the meeting confirmed to The Business Standard.

In the meeting, the PM emphasised that motorcycles are frequently used for quick transportation of both people and goods within the city.

Considering these, she directed the home minister to review the speed limit of motorcycles inside the city.

Saying he was not well aware of the matter, the home minister added he would follow the prime minister's order immediately.

The Road Transport and Highways Division has formulated a draft policy, "Motorcycle Movement Policy, 2023", restricting the speed limit of motorcycles to 30km per hour on city roads.

The draft policy aims to reduce road accidents by regulating the movement of motorcycles, encouraging safe and less risky use of the same and raising awareness among motorcyclists.

The speed limit had led to some criticism, with many saying it was too slow and would lead to even more congestion.

Motorcycles have become a concern in recent years.

Motorcycle accidents increased 2.5 times over a four-year period, data from the Road Safety Foundation shows.

In 2022, 3,091 people were killed in 2,973 motorcycle accidents, which is 40.07% of the total fatalities on roads, the foundation said in an annual report.

In 2022, there were 6,829 accidents on roads, compared to 4,693 four years ago when 1,189 were motorcycle accidents, said the report.

According to the Road Safety Foundation, motorcycles are 30 times more dangerous than 4-wheelers.

Amid congestion and increased expenses, motorcycles have become the preferred mode of transport for many.

According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), four years ago, motorcycles were sold annually at 5.28 lakh, which stood at 6 lakh in 2022.