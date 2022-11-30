Review of National Tariff Policy held 

The preliminary draft review meeting of the National Tariff Policy was held recently.

It took place on 28 November at 11am in the meeting room of the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, said a press release.

The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the commission Mahfuza Akhtar.

She said that the importance of tariff policy is extremely important for sustainable industrial development, increasing the competitiveness of domestic industries, diversifying export markets, encouraging investment, and transitioning from underdeveloped countries.

She also noted that there is a need to make several changes in the tariff structure and related practices or policies for the desired economic development.

The initial draft of the National Tariff Policy was presented by Dr Mostafa Abid Khan, a former member of the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and the advisor of the Bangladesh National Tariff Policy Formulation Committee.

Officials from Bangladesh Bank, Commerce Ministry, Industries Ministry, Finance Department, Economic Relations Department, Agriculture Ministry, Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Resources, National Board of Revenue, BIDA, EPB, research institute PRI, SANEM and representatives of various trade and industry organisations participated in the meeting.