Review of National Tariff Policy held 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 04:55 pm

Related News

Review of National Tariff Policy held 

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 04:55 pm
Review of National Tariff Policy held 

The preliminary draft review meeting of the National Tariff Policy was held recently. 

It took place on 28 November at 11am in the meeting room of the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, said a press release. 

The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the commission Mahfuza Akhtar. 

She said that the importance of tariff policy is extremely important for sustainable industrial development, increasing the competitiveness of domestic industries, diversifying export markets, encouraging investment, and transitioning from underdeveloped countries. 

She also noted that there is a need to make several changes in the tariff structure and related practices or policies for the desired economic development. 

The initial draft of the National Tariff Policy was presented by Dr Mostafa Abid Khan, a former member of the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and the advisor of the Bangladesh National Tariff Policy Formulation Committee. 

Officials from Bangladesh Bank, Commerce Ministry, Industries Ministry, Finance Department, Economic Relations Department, Agriculture Ministry, Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Resources, National Board of Revenue, BIDA, EPB, research institute PRI, SANEM and representatives of various trade and industry organisations participated in the meeting.

tariff / Policy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

8h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

7h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

7h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

19h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

20h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months