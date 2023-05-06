Returning officer halts AL meeting in Khulna for violating electoral code of conduct

The returning officer of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election has halted a meeting of Sonadanga upazila Awami League for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Returning Officer Md Alauddin said conducting election activities by blocking roads is a violation of the election code of conduct.

Besides, such activities are strictly prohibited before the official campaign period begins.

The returning officer said upon notifying the Awami League's mayoral candidate about the situation, immediate action was taken, and an order was issued to stop the meeting.

The meeting was scheduled to take place at Gallamari intersection in the city on Sunday evening, and the city mayor was expected to attend. However, a stage and pandal were erected, obstructing the road for the meeting.

After receiving the information, the returning officer went to the spot and stopped the event.

The Khulna City Corporation election is scheduled to be held on 12 June, with the last date for submission of nomination papers being 16 May. The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers is 18 May, and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is 25 May.

