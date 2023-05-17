Return of Sheikh Hasina began new era in Bangladesh: Joy

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy today said the nation can enjoy the fruits of freedom because Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's daughter Sheikh Hasina returned to the country on 17 May 1981.

"On 17 May 1981, Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, returned to the country with a sad heart, tearful eyes, and deep sorrow after losing her parents and siblings. Today we can enjoy the fruits of freedom because she returned to the country," he wrote in his verified Facebook post.

Marking the Homecoming Day of Sheikh Hasina, now Prime Minister, he wrote that return of Sheikh Hasina began a new era in Bangladesh and shared a video documentary.

With the elimination of the politics of violence, Joy wrote, "Today we have become wealthy, and we can breathe a sigh of peace in a clean and green Bangladesh".

Noting that the Awami League government has completed revolutionary work in changing people's living standards from village to village, city-suburb-downtowns, Joy wrote even through the modernization of the education sector with information technology, the new generation is getting the opportunity to develop themselves as humane and smart citizens.

"With the visionary plan of Bangabandhu and Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Smart Bangladesh is gradually being developed by the hands of the smart generation," he wrote.