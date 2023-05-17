Return of Sheikh Hasina began new era in Bangladesh: Joy

Bangladesh

BSS
17 May, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 05:39 pm

Related News

Return of Sheikh Hasina began new era in Bangladesh: Joy

BSS
17 May, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 05:39 pm
Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected
Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy today said the nation can enjoy the fruits of freedom because Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's daughter Sheikh Hasina returned to the country on 17 May 1981. 

"On 17 May 1981, Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, returned to the country with a sad heart, tearful eyes, and deep sorrow after losing her parents and siblings. Today we can enjoy the fruits of freedom because she returned to the country," he wrote in his verified Facebook post. 

Marking the Homecoming Day of Sheikh Hasina, now Prime Minister, he wrote that return of Sheikh Hasina began a new era in Bangladesh and shared a video documentary. 

With the elimination of the politics of violence, Joy wrote, "Today we have become wealthy, and we can breathe a sigh of peace in a clean and green Bangladesh".

Noting that the Awami League government has completed revolutionary work in changing people's living standards from village to village, city-suburb-downtowns, Joy wrote even through the modernization of the education sector with information technology, the new generation is getting the opportunity to develop themselves as humane and smart citizens. 

"With the visionary plan of Bangabandhu and Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Smart Bangladesh is gradually being developed by the hands of the smart generation," he wrote.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy / Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

8h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

10h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

23h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

9h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1d | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities