Return looted weapons to Army camps by Saturday: N’ganj authorities

The Narayanganj district administration has issued a directive asking people, who looted government weapons, to surrender the firearms by Saturday (10 August).

"Those who will voluntarily return the weapons before the deadline will face no legal repercussions," Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Mahmudul Haque said in a statement issued today (7 August).

He said all stolen firearms must be surrendered to the nearest army camp by 5:00pm on 10 August.

"However, the district administration has vowed to take strict action against anyone found in possession of looted weapons after 10 August," reads the statement.

From 11 August, the Bangladesh Army will conduct a comprehensive operation to recover the firearms, it added.

Deputy Commissioner Mahmudul said a significant number of weapons belonging to law enforcement agencies were looted from various locations in Narayanganj district during recent unrest centring the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.