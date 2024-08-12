Return looted weapons by 19 August: Home affairs adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain has called upon the people to return all weapons looted from police and RAB to the police stations.

"Strict actions will be taken if these looted weapons are found with anyone after 19 August," he said during a visit to the Combined Military Hospital to see the wounded Ansar members this morning (12 August).

Responding to a journalist's question about the "armed wing" of the Awami League, the home affairs adviser said, "I do not understand any league. How did these weapons, meant for law enforcers' use, end up in the hands of the public? I saw a video where a civilian killed an Ansar and took his rifle, which has not been returned.

"Failure to return the unauthorised weapons will result in two charges being filed: possession of illegal weapons and possession of government-prohibited weapons," he added.

Sakhawat Hussain said, "I saw in the video that those who used such rifles are young. I advise you to return these rifles by next Monday (19 August). After that, we will start hunting.

"These weapons are prohibited and are only to be used by law enforcement agencies," he added.