Retired police officers urge US to ‘immediately’ remove sanctions on RAB, its officials

Bangladesh

15 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 05:41 pm

Related News

Retired police officers urge US to ‘immediately’ remove sanctions on RAB, its officials

They term the move “abrupt” and “irrational”

15 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 05:41 pm
Retired police officers urge US to ‘immediately’ remove sanctions on RAB, its officials

Bangladesh Retired Police Officers' Welfare Association (BRPOWA) has termed the recent US move to issue sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its former and current officials as "abrupt" and "undesirable."

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the association said that a vested quarter, which is anti-state, provided false and fabricated information to the US, based upon which the country issued the sanctions. 

They said that the vested quarter wants to harm the existing warm relations and friendship between Bangladesh and the US by providing false information,

The "one-sided" decision taken by the US has brought "embracement" to all police officials – both currently in service and retired, the association added.

Stating that the sanctions are "irrational," BRPOWA urged the US government to "immediately" remove the sanctions by assessing real information and scenario on Bangladeshi law enforcers role in maintaining law and order and protecting human rights.

On Friday, the US State Department imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials, including the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) and former RAB director general (DG) Benazir Ahmed.

It linked them to the "extrajudicial" killing of Teknaf Municipality councilor Ekramul Haque, during an anti-drug drive in May 2018.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department designated RAB, Benazir, and five other former and current RAB officials under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, EO 13818 citing "serious human rights abuse relating to their tenure."

In addition to RAB, the US on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on people and entities originating from China, Myanmar, and North Korea, and included Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group in an investment blacklist.

 

Top News

Bangladesh / US / RAB / US Sanction / Bangladesh police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

8h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

1h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

1h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

1h | Videos
How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak