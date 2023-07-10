Retired police officer dies after being hit by train in Moghbazar

A retired police officer has died after being struck by a train in the capital's Moghbazar area.

The incident occurred when the train departing from Kamalapur Railway Station collided with Yusuf Ali Khan, a 59-year-old former constable of the DMP Traffic East Division, near the water pump at the end of Moghbazar Dilu Road.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Hossain from Dhaka Railway Station (Kamalapur) confirmed that Yusuf Ali, who was on Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR), succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

He also added that Yusuf Ali had hearing impairments.

According to his family members, who hail from the Bakerganj upazila of Barishal, Yusuf was en route to his brother's residence in Uttara from Mugda in the evening.