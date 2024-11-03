Retired joint secretary Momtaz Ahmed appointed as senior secretary

The government has appointed another retired joint secretary Momtaz Ahmed as senior secretary on a contractual basis.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration today (3 November), Momtaz Ahmed was appointed as senior secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs for a two-year term.

The notification stated, according to Section 49 of the Government Service Act, 2018, Momtaz has received this appointment on the condition of relinquishing any other profession, business, or employment with any government, semi-government, or private organisation.

The contractual appointment will be effective from the date of joining, it added.

Momtaz Ahmed retired on 30 April, while serving as a joint secretary and an officer on special duty (OSD) at the Ministry of Public Administration.

Meanwhile, in a separate notification, Iqbal Abdullah Harun, additional secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has been appointed as the new secretary of the Planning Division.

Earlier, the interim government had appointed six other former bureaucrats to senior secretary positions on a contractual basis.

Among them were officials who had retired as joint secretaries and additional secretaries.