Rethink Bangladesh-India relationship by improving public perceptions: Experts

The experts and economists urged policymakers to rethink the framework of the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India based on a common interest by improving mutual public perceptions.

They also proposed the sharing of knowledge regarding technologies and culture between the two countries to ensure the full extent of connectivity.

The recommendations came from a dialogue titled "Bangladesh-India Relations: Outlook 2023 and Beyond: Building on Connectivity and Capacity Building for Prosperous BIMSTEC Region" arranged on Wednesday.

The event was jointly organised by the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem), Asian Confluence, India, and the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) of the North-South University at the Syndicate Hall of the university.

Dr Selim Raihan, professor of the Department of Economics, Dhaka University, and executive director of Sanem, moderated the event chaired by Professor Atiqul Islam, vice-chancellor of the North South University. Experts from Bangladesh and India were present at the event.

Farooq Sobhan, distinguished fellow and board member of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI), emphasised the economic integration among member countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), particularly between India and Bangladesh.

He said at the event that there is a negative perception of India in Bangladesh due to the stance of the country regarding bilateral agreements and some other issues. He proposed improving mutual public perceptions by setting up cultural centres across the region to engage the young generation to provide them hope for a better future.

He also proposed India work alongside Bangladesh in the repatriation of Rohingyas.

Former Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque said, "The world is going through a volatile situation regarding security and business issues. Therefore, a collaborative relationship between India and Bangladesh will transform the BIMSTEC to be more effective for member countries."

Dr Prabir Dey, professor of research and information systems, New Delhi, India, proposed creating a triangle among Bangladesh, India and Japan to accelerate business and trade in the region. He said that Japan is extending support to develop infrastructure in Bangladesh and the country is very keen to provide support for the development of the western regions of India.

He said, "Bangladesh and India are very close to implementing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Bangladesh and Japan will also start joint study to implement the same agreement."

Dr Selim Raihan said that Bangladesh is the gateway to regional connectivity within the region, and it now must leverage its strategic advantages to generate meaningful business, economic and political outcomes for the greater benefit of the people in the region, especially of the North-East Indian States.

Md Saiful Islam, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, urged the Indian authorities to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers for exporters of Bangladesh to ensure mutual benefit from the trade integration.

