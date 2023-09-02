Restructuring Rajuk is the need of hour: Syeda Rizwana Hasan

TBS Report
02 September, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 08:42 pm

Restructuring Rajuk is the need of hour: Syeda Rizwana Hasan

Syeda Rizwana Hasan questioned why Rajuk's board does not include planners, architects, and environmentalists and called for trust in their expertise.

TBS Report
02 September, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 08:42 pm
Restructuring Rajuk is the need of hour: Syeda Rizwana Hasan

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), has emphasised the necessity of restructuring the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (RAJUK) for a sustainable urbanization of Dhaka city.

"The Rajuk Act lacks provisions for environmental protection and sustainable development policies, both of which should be integrated into Rajuk's mandate," said the BELA chief during a seminar on "Decentralization of Dhaka and Sustainable Urbanization in Bangladesh" organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) on Saturday (2 September).

She questioned why Rajuk's board does not include planners, architects, and environmentalists and called for trust in their expertise.

She shared the challenges faced by individuals seeking services from RAJUK and stressed the government's responsibility to ensure housing as a basic human right, cautioning against leaving housing solely to the private sector. 

She also pointed out discrepancies in land approval processes by deputy commissioners.

She expressed concerns about the deteriorating state of Dhaka city and the need for a clear vision. 

Syeda Rizwana Hasan advocated for public participation in decision-making.

Minister for Land Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works Kazi Wasi Uddin, and Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr. Farhina Ahmed were present at the seminar.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman said, "I would like you to to think broadly and consider the broader public interest.

He expressed concern about legal cases affecting development projects. 

DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar emphasised the rapid economic development of the country and the necessity of accelerated urbanisation, with Dhaka contributing significantly to the GDP. 

He underlined the importance of decentralisation to address traffic congestion and pollution.

