Restriction on tourism in Rangamati lifted

Local businesses involved in the tourism sector are making necessary preparations to welcome tourists and special discounts will be offered to attract more visitors

Tourists enjoy natural beauty standing on a hanging bridge in Rangamati. File Photo: TBS
Tourists enjoy natural beauty standing on a hanging bridge in Rangamati. File Photo: TBS

The Rangamati district administration has lifted the restriction on tourism following the improvement in the law and order situation

"Tourists will be allowed to visit the district from 1 November and enhanced security will be provided by law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of tourists," Deputy Commissioner of Rangamati Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan announced at a press briefing held at the district's conference room today (30 October).

"Tourists will be able to enjoy the scenic beauty of Kaptai Lake, surrounded by hills, and explore the natural waterfalls in Rangamati," he added.

Tourist spots in four upazilas of Bandarban set to reopen within 7-10 days: DC

Local businesses involved in the tourism sector are making necessary preparations to welcome tourists and special discounts will be offered to attract more visitors.

On 7 October, the local administration imposed a travel ban on the three Chattogram Hill Tracts districts, effective from 8-31 October, due to 'unavoidable circumstances'.

