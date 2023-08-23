Restriction on 'Ghaibana Janaza': Jamaat holds countrywide protest marches

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 09:52 pm

Jamaat-e-Islami supporters hold protest rally in Dhaka on 23 August 2023. Photo: TBS
Jamaat-e-Islami supporters hold protest rally in Dhaka on 23 August 2023. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami held rallies all across the country, including in Dhaka, in protest of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's decision to not allow the 'Ghaibana Janaza' of convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi.

The protest march initiated by Dhaka Metropolitan North Jamaat started from Mirpur-11 and reached Mirpur-10 after going around the city and ended with a short rally on Wednesday (23 August).

Assistant Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North Jamaat Mahfuzur Rahman spoke as the chief guest on the occasion.

The gathering was attended by Jamaat's Shura members of Central Majlis and Assistant Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North unit Dr Fakhruddin Manik, Jamaat leader Salahuddin, Metropolitan Executive Council Members Ziaul Hasan, Md Ataur Rahman Sarkar, Nashir Uddin and others.

Mahfuzur Rahman said the government's "farce judgement, planned and cruel imprisonment, torture, and medical negligence" has led to Sayeedi's death.

"Not allowing Sayeedi's namaz e janaza only proves that he was killed in a planned manner," alleged Mahfuzur Rahman, adding that the government has carried out various persecutions against those who have participated in the deceased Jamaat leader's Ghaibana Janaza.

He called for the formation of a high-powered investigation committee to unravel the mystery of Sayeedi's death and bring those responsible under the law.

Also, Jamaat-e-Islami held protests in various districts including Tangail, Gazipur, Noakhali, Khulna, Cumilla, Khulna, Rajshahi, Satkhira, Chapainawabganj, and Rangpur.

Convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi passed away on 14 August.

