Restoring law and order first priority: Interim govt advisers

Chief Adviser of the newly-formed interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus and 13 other advisers pay homage to the martyrs of the language movement by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on 9 August. Photo: PID

Restoring law and order in the country is the first priority of the newly-formed interim government, several advisers of the government said today (9 August).

If law and order situation becomes normal, everything else will fall into place, Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain said after paying homage to the martyrs of the language movement by placing a wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka this morning.

Touhid also said the government wants to keep good ties with all countries. "Besides, we have to maintain a balance in our relations with the big powers."

Home Affiars Adviser Brig Gen M Sakhawat Hossain said the interim government will first try to improve the law and order situation.

"And number two, bring back the confidence within the law enforcement agencies, which I feel has gone very drastically low," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Finance and Planning Adviser Saleh Uddin Ahmed told reporters that the country's economy has to be rejuvenated after restoring law and order.

"The pace and operations of our businesses have slowed down while there are various challenges in the economy especially in the banking and financial sector," he said.

The adviser vowed to restore discipline in the banking sector, the financial sector as well as in the capital market.

Talking to reporters, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, "My plan is still the same as before. Earlier, I used to do my work without state power, now I will do it with state power.

"My plan is to lay the foundation for Bangladesh to embark on a truly democratic path."

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul said, "It is not our work alone, it is the work of the countrymen. Let us use the wonderful opportunity that the young society has given us to build the country."

Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam said the primary goal of the interim government is to swiftly implement the promise of rebuilding Bangladesh.

"This government was formed through a mass uprising. The people have faith in this government. Our primary goal is to swiftly implement the dream and promise of rebuilding Bangladesh that we have shown," he said.

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiya said, "The activities of the students will continue on the streets. We will strive to create a beautiful Bangladesh through social reform and the reconstruction of the state.

"We will work to fully implement the demands of the students and the people," he added.

Earlier on the day, the Chief Adviser of the newly-formed interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus and 13 other advisers paid homage to the martyrs of the language movement by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar. Later, the allocation of portfolios of the chief adviser and other advisers of the interim government was announced.

Yesterday, Nobel laureate and globally acclaimed economist Dr Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser of the interim government. He took over the responsibility three days after the fall of the Awami League government in a student-led mass movement.