Restaurants to remain shut nationwide on Wednesday in protest against crackdown

Leaders of the Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) holds a press briefing at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in Segunbagicha today, 18 March. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) has announced that all restaurants will remain closed on Wednesday (20 March) in protest against the ongoing crackdown against such eateries over safety measures.

If necessary, all restaurants will be closed indefinitely in the future, leaders of the association declared today (18 March) during a press briefing at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in Segunbagicha.

Imran Hasan, general secretary of the association, alleged that there had been no pause in the arrest of workers and the crackdown on restaurants even during Ramadan, resulting in a decline in customer footfall, which was further worsened due to negative publicity.

"It is high time we should be allowed to reopen the closed restaurants, so that restaurant workers can be paid their salaries, allowances, and bonuses before Eid," he said.

Calling for an immediate halt to the "injustices" occurring in the restaurant sector, he said, "No benefit can be reaped from these arrests and restaurant closures, if there is no proper guidance for crisis management in critical situations."

He recommended providing SOPs for fire safety and suggested forming a high-level task force for a permanent solution.

He urged safeguarding investments and employment in the country's restaurant sector, providing guidance for safe food supply, and promoting cooperation.

"Extend a helping hand. End this unnecessary drama during Ramadan. Business owners should not be blamed for the negligence on part of regulatory bodies," he added.

Insisting that the industry remains largely neglected, he said the sector can be managed effectively through proper accountability mechanisms if building owners, restaurant owners, and government institutions collaborate.

"This sector did not flourish overnight. We obtain licenses/permits and regularly pay taxes to the government. Despite the sector's significant contribution, the sector faces challenges while obtaining licenses and permits due to the complexities in procedures," he said.

Earlier this month (5 March), BROA reported the closure of nearly 40 restaurants in the capital amid the ongoing crackdown.

According to data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), there are over 481,000 restaurants across the country, employing three million workers. Nearly 200 million people are directly or indirectly dependent on this sector.

The restaurant industry in Bangladesh is valued at $3.79 billion, with investments totalling Tk2,00,000 crore.

On 29 February, 46 people were killed in a devastating fire at Green Cozy Cottage building on Bailey Road in the capital. Since then, Dhaka Metropolitan Police has been conducting drives in various restaurants.

A total of 872 people have been arrested, and 20 cases have been filed so far during these drives. Disciplinary action was taken in 887 cases.

The administration sealed many restaurants due to allegations of insufficient fire safety measures and irregularities.