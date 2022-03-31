Restaurant owners demand separate govt body to cut red tape

Restaurant owners from all across the country have demanded the formation of a separate government body to cut red tape for procedures related to permits, registration and licencing.

Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) made the call during a press briefing held at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Thursday.

The eatery owners claimed that the biggest obstacle to ensuring safe food is the non-cooperation of various government departments.

At present, some 12 government agencies monitor the restaurants operating in Bangladesh, said BROA leaders adding that for long they have been demanding one-stop service for the sector similar to the developed nations.

Addressing the event, BROA Secretary General Imran Hasan, said, "We are yet to see any progress in this regard. Instead, as days go by, different [govt] bodies keep interfering with our business."

"We are being fined hefty amounts for things which are very trivial. These are being done without the supervision of any experts.

"We are being threatened in the name of fines. This is why are not being able to implement the safe food initiative," he added.

He said, "With the rise in commodity prices and the pressure created by TAX, VAT authorities, we now have no choice but to shut down our restaurants

"We will hand over the keys of our shops to the concerned deputy commissioners (DC) and let them run our business."

The BROA secretary general urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take effective measures to put an end to their woes and save the country's restaurant industry.