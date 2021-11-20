Restaurant owners’ demand cut in food delivery commission

Restaurant owners want a cut in the high commission rates of online food delivery companies in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (Broa) made the demand in a press briefing held at Dhaka's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Saturday.

They urged the government to formulate a policy that will protect the interests of all those involved in the sector.

Broa Secretary General Imran Hasan, while addressing the reporters, said, "Online food delivery companies are charging us at their will. We are currently paying 35% to 40% in commission. This rate is way too high. The best we can do is 10%.

"Due to the absence of a uniformed policy, a number of companies, both local and foreign, recently shutdown without paying our arrears. Besides, these companies clear our bills only once a week," he added.

Unless the commission rate is made reasonable, restaurants owners will be forced to stop providing online services, he further said.

Md Firoz Alam Sumon, first joint secretary, Broa, echoed Hasan.

He said, "I have some Tk8 lakh stuck with eFood, a concern of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly. I am yet to recover the money."

When asked about the total sum of money stuck with delivery companies, Broa Publicity Secretary Ashfaq Rahman Asif, also the owner of Gulshan's 138 East restaurant, said, "Evaly owes at least Tk4-5 crore to restaurants in the Mirpur area. The figure is Tk6-7 crore for restaurants in the Gulshan-Banani area.

The association also claimed that some companies are delivering food prepared in their own kitchens.

The nine-point demand set forth by the owners include, formation of a task force to stop irregularities, end of harassment in the name of mobile court drives, recognition of the sector as an industry, and introduction of one-stop services.