Restaurant owners association seeks permission to import meat

Leaders of Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) during a press conference at the Police Convention Center in Dhaka on 5 August 2023. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) has asked permission to import chicken, beef and mutton in the face of commodity price hikes in the kitchen market.

The organisation also demanded effective market management to control the soaring prices of most products, including fish, meat, eggs, potatoes and onions, in recent times.

During a press conference held at the Police Convention Center in the capital on Saturday (5 August), the association leaders proposed to reduce the tax rate along with tax exemption to sustain the restaurant sector.

"Inflation has been rising at a rate of more than 8% over the past few months, which is reducing the purchasing power of the people. This is affecting the restaurant sector and the daily sales of most restaurants have come down to a great extent," BROA Secretary General Imran Hasan said at the event.

"At present, arbitrary taxes are being levied along with VAT. We want 0.5% of the daily sales to be collected with VAT as tax.

"We also want to pay it at the end of the month," he added.