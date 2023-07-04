Resolve case involving Rohingyas as soon as possible, Momen tells ICC prosecutor

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has sought efforts from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to resolve the case related to the Rohingyas as soon as possible to ensure that genocide never happens again anywhere in the world.

"You should put in efforts to finish the case as fast as possible. Justice delayed, justice denied," he said to ICC Prosecutor Karim AA Khan QC on Tuesday.

In November 2019, the International Criminal Court judges granted a request to open a full investigation into alleged atrocities committed against the Rohingyas within the jurisdiction of the court.

This authorisation to open an investigation is seen as a "significant development" for the pursuit of justice and the establishment of the truth, in particular for the victims of alleged crimes in this situation.

Investigators from the Office of the Prosecutor are now carefully and thoroughly seeking to uncover the truth regarding what happened to the Rohingya people in Myanmar which forced them to flee to Bangladesh.

Momen said those involved in Rohingya genocide should be held accountable. "We say genocide never again."

Prosecutor Khan will visit Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps and will hold a meeting with the RRRC, Momen added.

The ICC Prosecutor will provide insights into his current mission to Bangladesh – his second visit here since the start of the investigation into the Bangladesh-Myanmar situation.

The prosecutor will talk to the refugees in the camps in Cox's Bazar and share updates on efforts to pursue justice for the alleged crimes committed against the Rohingyas.

During his last visit, Prosecutor Khan laid emphasis on a collective responsibility which can actually help them move beyond talking about justice to delivering it for the Rohingyas.

"We have to work together to achieve justice. That is what is required," Khan told reporters last year in Dhaka, noting that justice is an absolutely essential prerequisite for ensuring people's rights.

The International Criminal Court looks forward to working with all in Bangladesh, the international community, and the Rohingyas so that they can actually move forward.

Responding to a question on Bangladesh's relations with India, Momen said they have a very solid relationship. "We are very pleased with the relationships with our neighbours."