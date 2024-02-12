Resist evil attempt to ensure public security: PM Hasina to Ansar & VDP

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the members of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) to demonstrate unwavering courage and dedication in safeguarding public security, standing firm against any ill attempts.

"As the largest force in the country, you have to rightly perform the duty bestowed upon you. You will have to resist any evil move to protect the public safety. You should do it with honesty, courage, and sincerity," she said while addressing the 44th national rally-2024 of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP at Bangladesh Ansar-VDP Academy in Gazipur's Shafipur today (12 February).

She said it is a sacred duty of her government to ensure security for the people and investment and uphold peace.

"To maintain political stability, proper economic environment and continuation of democratic governance are prerequisites for the overall development of the country," she said, asking all to uphold such an environment in the country.

Focusing on the country's development attained during her government, Hasina said Bangladesh now has the capacity to tackle any situation.

The PM requested all to work hard with honesty to continue the country's development journey.

She recalled the contribution of the country's largest force Ansar-VDP, having 61 lakh members and 42 battalions including two women battalions and a specialised battalion, to ensuring security to public and private structures and organisations.

The prime minister said if Ansar is asked to perform duty for any national cause, they do it properly.

"Even now our Ansar members have been discharging their duties with very competence in various important places starting from different foreign embassies stationed in Bangladesh," she said.

She appreciated the role of Ansar members in protecting the country's assets, including that of Bangladesh Railways from arson violence unleashed by the BNP-Jamaat group in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2023.

Highlighting her government's steps to modernise the Ansar and VDP, Hasina said now the force is now earning fame at home and abroad.

"We've been working to develop the Ansar and VDP," she said.

The PM reiterated her government's conviction to protect the country from terrorism, militancy, and drugs. "Our drive against corruption will always continue," she said.

She hoped the Ansar and VDP would continue their duty in containing the social diseases in future as well.

Mentioning her government's vision for 2041 to build a Smart Bangladesh, PM Hasina said Ansar and VDP will also be developed as a smart force and will continue working for the development of the country.

She said the government will make every village a smart and safe locality in Smart Bangladesh.

On her arrival at the rally venue, the prime minister was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Director General of Bangladesh Ansar, and VDP Major General AKM Aminul Haque.

The Prime Minister inspected a parade of Ansar and VDP from an open jeep and received a salute. She handed over eight types of special medals to 180 Ansar and VDP members for their bravery and praiseworthy services.

The medals are Bangladesh Ansar Medal, President Ansar Medal, Bangladesh VDP Medal, President VDP Medal, Bangladesh Ansar Services Medal, President Ansar Services Medal, Bangladesh VDP Services Medal, and President VDP Services Medal.

The PM later witnessed a colourful cultural programme performed by Ansar and VDP members.