Residents of Kurigram, Lalmonirhat suffer in the cold as mercury drops significantly

This file photo from December 2019 shows a rider driving his motorcycle through cold wind and fog. A scene not yet visible this year. Photo: Mumit M
People in Kurigram and Lalmonirhat districts have been experiencing bitter cold as 15 degrees Celsius temperature is prevailing in the districts, causing sufferings to the poor people.

In Lalmonirhat, a bitter winter breeze accompanied by dense fog has been disrupting the normal life of people, especially the lower-income group.

A thick fog covered the sky of the five upazilas of the district from Thursday night.

Vehicles were seen plying the roads with headlights on during daytime while the children and elderly people were seen shivering due to a lack of warm clothes.

The farmers preferred to stay at home as they failed to go to their respective fields due to the shivering cold.

As the weather is getting colder, more people are getting admitted to the hospital with cold-related diseases.

Nirmalendu Roy, Lalmonirhat Civil Surgeon, said mainly children are getting admitted to the hospital with pneumonia and other cold-related diseases. Lalmonirhat Health Division has taken steps to provide special medical services.

In Kurigram, people are experiencing bone-chilling cold as the weather office has recorded 15.0 degrees Celsius temperature in the district.

The day labourers are worried about warm clothes and work due to the cold.

Subol Chandra Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Kurigram Razarhat Observatory Centre, said the Met office recorded 15.0 degrees Celcius on Sunday but it may drop further in the coming days.

